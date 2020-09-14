Erika Padilla, Jeffrey Cariaso welcome second child

MANILA - Erika Padilla, a sportscaster and actress, has introduced her second child to the world.

In a photo she posted on Instagram on Sunday night, Padilla thanked everyone who have been sending their family congratulatory messages.

“Glorious day to bring this heaven-sent gift back home to the rest of the family,” she said.

She and her husband Jeffrey Cariaso named their newborn daughter Estella Gloria.

Padilla gave birth at The Medical City on September 12.

Baby Estella Gloria shares the same birthday as Cariaso.

Padilla and Cariaso tied the knot in the US in June 2017. They have another baby, Jet, who just turned three years old.