ABS-CBN stars set to appear on TV5 with new blocktime deal

Piolo Pascual, Korina Sanchez, Billy Crawford, and Dimples Romana

MANILA – Several Kapamilya stars will soon be appearing on new shows on TV5.

This, after Brightlight Productions secured blocktime slots with the Manny Pangilinan-led network with the aim of “(reawakening) the Filipino TV viewing habits that may have waned in the past few months of crisis.”

In a letter to advertisers, a copy of which was shown to ABS-CBN, Brightlight Productions president and CEO Albee Benitez announced the roster of programs that will air on TV5, as well as the Kapamilya stars who will be part of the shows.

Below is the line-up of the new TV shows which viewers can soon expect on TV5:

Noontime show “Laugh Out Loud” produced by Star Magic’s Johnny Manahan featuring Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, K Brosas and Wacky Kiray

“Rated Korina” hosted by Korina Sanchez

Sitcom “Oh My Dad” starring Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Ariel Urieta and Gloria Diaz, to be helmed by Jeffrey Jeturian

“Sunday Noontime Variety Show” with Piolo Pascual and Catriona Gray, also to be directed by Manahan

Romantic drama series “I Got You” starring Beauty Gonzales, RK Bagatsing and Yen Santos to be directed by Dan Villegas

“Sunday Kada Kada Sunday” directed by Edgar Mortiz

ABS-CBN was forced to shut down its main broadcast operations on TV and radio last May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against it following the expiration of its franchise.

Last July 10, a House of Representatives panel of 70 lawmakers voted to kill ABS-CBN's bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, forcing the company to lay off thousands of workers.

Following that development, ABS-CBN took a big step in boosting its online presence with the launch of Kapamilya Online Live.

ABS-CBN disclosed that it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution and production of streaming services.