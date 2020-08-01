ABS-CBN makes digital splash with launch of Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA - ABS-CBN Corp took a big step in boosting its online presence on Saturday with the launch of Kapamilya Online Live, the new home for the network's biggest shows..

Kapamilya Online Live, now available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, will livestream the network's well-loved programs including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “Love Thy Woman,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” and “Iba Yan."

The network's online platform was presented via a trade launch attended by ABS-CBN's biggest artists and performers including Vice Ganda, Judy Ann Santos, Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu, Xiam Lim, Yam Concepcion, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gerald Anderson, Ogie Alcasid, and Regine Velasquez, among others.

The launch was made months after the network's free TV broadcast went off the air. In July, a House of Representatives panel of 70 lawmakers voted to kill ABS-CBN's bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, forcing the company to lay off thousands of workers.

"Despite the heartbreak, we promise to continue delivering our content on other platforms and to as many people as possible," said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN's Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast.

"From broadcast to livestreaming, this is a new journey and a first for ABS-CBN to make a digital pivot with Kapamilya Online Live, the newest home of our well loved Kapamilya shows that the Filipinos miss."

"Our bond with the Kapamilya will never be broken."

The shows will be available for free online. Viewers will only need to click subscribe on Kapamilya Online Live's Youtube and Facebook accounts.

Angel Locsin, host of "Iba Yan" which has already gained popularity because of its inspiring stories, thanked the network for giving her more opportunities to help the needy.

"Nakakatuwa lang na tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang public service ng ABS-CBN. Isa nga sa paraan para makatulong tayo is itong docu-reality po," said Locsin, among celebrities vocal in fighting for ABS-CBN.

Kapamilya Online Live will also feature new shows including "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Sa Akin," which will star Jodi Sta. Maria, Sam Milby and Izza Calzado.

"Our story is about friendship, marriage and revenge, and forgiveness, rolled into one... "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Sa Akin" ang kauuna-unahang content fully launched on digital," shared Sta. Maria.

Also presented during the launch were the ad and branding opportunities for advertisers.

ABS-CBN Chairman Mark Lopez thanked advertisers for staying with the network despite the trying times.

"Alam namin that all of you, your agencies and your clients, are also going through very tough times because of this pandemic. And despite going through all of these challenges, you continue to support ABS-CBN. Ramdam namin ito. Maraming salamat po," said Lopez.

"Despite the odds, we continue to find ways to serve the Filipinos. Tuloy lang ang serbisyo para sa bayan at sa ating mga kababayan. we will work harder, strive better."

Singer Gary Valenciano thanked the network's leadership for finding ways to provide quality content to Kapamilya fans.

"Hats off to the leadership of ABS-CBN for riding the storm... I want to salute the leadership, gumawa sila ng paraan para sa ganoon hindi lang ang mga artista at nagtatrabaho sa ABS-CBN will be helped, but pati na rin ang mga advertisers," said Valenciano.

"The performances of actors, singers, crew members, cameramen, will be deeper, manggagaling sa puso natin."

ABS-CBN recently disclosed that it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution and production of streaming services.