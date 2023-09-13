OPM hitmaker Rey Valera kicks off CenterPlay’s concert series featuring top local performers, with a sold-out show on Sept. 15. Handout

MANILA – OPM icon Rey Valera is set to serenade audiences at the CenterPlay of City of Dream Manila with his classic hits on Friday, September 15.

The renowned singer-songwriter, who has been regarded as one of the pillars of OPM, will perform his timeless tunes from the '70s to '80s, such as “Walang Kapalit,” “Kung Kailangan Mo Ako,” “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Malayo Pa Ang Umaga,” “Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo,” and “Kumusta Ka.”

He is also expected to perform his compositions that were popularized by other artists such as Rico J. Puno's “Sorry Na, Puede Ba,” and Sharon Cuneta's “Mr. DJ” and “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,” among others.

Valera’s show kicks off the concert series featuring top local performers at City of Dreams Manila’s contemporary entertainment bar, snacks and cocktail lounge built around the stage.

The Higher Ground band and DJs will also perform alternately from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on the same night.

Valera is also gearing up for another concert next month. Dubbed as "Istorya ni Rey Valera", the show will be held on October 14, 8 p.m., at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan.

Aside from being a balladeer, Valera is also a music director, film scorer, and television host. He was a former hurado of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime”.

