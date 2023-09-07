OPM hitmaker Rey Valera gears up for concert

MANILA -- OPM legend Rey Valera is gearing up for a concert next month.

The concert dubbed "Istorya ni Rey Valera" will be held on October 14, 8 p.m., at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan.

Valera, dubbed as one of the country's greatest hitmakers, promoted the musical show on his social media account on early Thursday morning

Valera is behind Rico Puno’s “Sorry Na, Puede Ba,” Pol Enriquez’s “Ayoko Na Sa’Yo,” Sharon Cuneta’s “Mr. DJ” and “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,” among others.

He is also the voice behind “Walang Kapalit,” “Kung Kailangan Mo Ako,” “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Malayo Pa Ang Umaga,” “Sa Sandaling Kailangan Mo Ako,” “Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo,” and “Kumusta Ka.”

Joining Valera in his upcoming concert as special guests are Zendee and Mari Mar Tua with special performances by Andrea Gutierrez, Elisha, Jedidah and Calle Onse.

The concert will be directed by WInnie Cristobal and the music director will be Sam Valdecantos.

Early this year, the stories behind Valera's OPM hits were told in the biopic “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko.”