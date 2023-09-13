LOOK: Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla reunite in Switzerland

Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla had a heartwarming reunion in Switzerland.

Following her performance on "ASAP Natin 'To" in Milan last September 10, Chiu made a special trip to Zurich to meet up with Padilla.

They were also joined by Dimples Romana, Donny Pangilinan, and Belle Mariano.

Chiu, Padilla, and Angelica Panganiban have a tight-knit friendship and they playfully identify themselves as "AngBeKi."

Chiu and Padilla’s reunion happened after the latter returned to Europe as she copes with the recent passing of her father.

In a recent post, Padilla reflected on how she perceives life as something tricky and messy but beautiful.

“It's different kinds of chocolate and different ages of alcohol. It's bright and blue and gloomy and gray. Grief is palpable but it's also just an emotion I should be able to control,” she said.

While expressing her weariness with the grieving process, Padilla eagerly anticipates brighter days.

“I am right smack center of being absolutely tired of it but hopeful for happier days. I can't wait.”

Last August 28, Padilla confirmed her father's passing as she shared photos of herself and her father, along with cherished snapshots from their time together.