Bela Padilla returns to Europe as she copes with dad's passing

Bela Padilla has found solace in returning to Europe as she copes with the recent passing of her father.

In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she has resorted to her usual means of dealing with life's hardships – traveling.

During her journey, she also shared an anecdote about sitting beside a father and daughter who appeared to share an exceptionally strong bond, as she observed.

“I always do, when life gets tough, I travel. My seatmates are a dad and his daughter. They seem close. I say this because they've been bickering for 10 mins now and I love it,” she said.

In the same post, she reflected on how she perceives life as something tricky and messy but beautiful.

“It's different kinds of chocolate and different ages of alcohol. It's bright and blue and gloomy and gray. Grief is palpable but it's also just an emotion I should be able to control,” she said.

While expressing her weariness with the grieving process, Padilla eagerly anticipates brighter days.

“I am right smack center of being absolutely tired of it but hopeful for happier days. I can't wait.”

Last August 28, Padilla confirmed her father's passing as she shared photos of herself and her father, along with cherished snapshots from their time together.