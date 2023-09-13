K-pop group P1Harmony shines in first Manila concert

K-pop group P1Harmony during its concert at the New Frontier Theater last Sept. 9, 2023. Sherwin Tinampay, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The image of a massive, burning ball flashed on the screen during the opening of K-pop group P1Harmony’s recent concert. And in the flurry of excited cheers and screams, the six idols stepped on the stage of the New Frontier Theater, their gazes fixed on the crowd and aura shining brighter than the blazing sphere behind them.

It was a fitting sight to kick off the concert because for the next two and a half hours, Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob continued to set the stage ablaze, reveling in their mostly fun and high-energy songs along with the local fans whom they met for the first time.

“We’re so excited to be here in Manila. It’s our first time here,” leader Keeho said at the start of the Manila stop of P1Harmony’s “P1ustage H: P1oneer” tour, organized by Live Nation Philippines.

Clad in all-black outfits and studded jackets, the group opened the show with the rock-heavy “Look At Me Now,” followed by band versions of hip-hop singles “Back Down” and “Scared.” After their opening remarks, the boys went for a more mellow mood with “Me Too” before exuding swagger with “That’s It.”

The members also treated fans, called P1ece, to solo and unit performances: Theo flaunted his fluid vocals through Korean R&B singer Dean’s “21,” Soul revealed a sentimental side with Jung Joon-il’s “Hug Me,” and Keeho gave his own take on Beyoncé’s “Déjà Vu.”

Jiung showed off his sleek moves as he performed Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s “Love Never Felt So Good,” with Keeho and Soul later joining him for one of the night’s upbeat numbers. This was followed by “Bow Wow,” which saw Intak and Jongseob engage in a rap battle-like segment.

There was also no shortage of fan service for Filipino P1ece, who were delighted when Jiung sang the chorus of local band Lola Amour’s “Raining in Manila” and danced to SB19’s “Gento” with Intak.

P1Harmony members sing 'Raining in Manila' and dance 'Gento' during Manila concert.

During the final part of “Follow Me,” the boys asked the crowd at the standing area to crouch and jump, with Theo surprisingly showering them with water from his bottle while confetti burst from the stage. They also taught the choreography of the laidback “Gotta Get Back” before performing the song, encouraging the audience to dance along.

The group also went down from the stage during the encore, with some members even borrowing their supporters’ cellphones to take selfie videos.

In closing the show, the boys reflected on their first visit here, with Keeho admitting that he had always wanted to come to the country. “I really wanted to come to the Philippines. I've heard so many good things... [and] today, you guys definitely did not disappoint,” he told fans.

“This is our first time here in the Philippines but we really enjoyed [it] so thank you so much guys. We were amazed with your energy,” Intak said.

“We had such a beautiful night and I will not forget this moment,” Jiung added.

