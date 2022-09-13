Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Vilma Santos, Dimples Romana team up for vlog

Posted at Sep 13 2022 11:24 AM | Updated as of Sep 13 2022 06:04 PM

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana took to social media to share her happiness doing a collaboration with her idol, multi-awarded veteran actress Vilma Santos.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Romana shared a video clip which shows her and Santos together. 

Santos and Romana worked together in the hit film "Dekada 70." In the film, Santos played as Romana's mother. They also worked in the 2009 movie "In My Life."

"We are doing a vlog, I am doing a vlog with Dimples," Santos said in the video.

In her most recent Instagram post, Romana also announced that Santos will also be featured on her vlog.

