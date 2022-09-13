MANILA — “Drag Den Philippines” just woke up and is lacing up after a long pause, going by a teaser released Tuesday.

On its social media pages, the drag reality show shared an image of host Manila Luzon appearing to peek from a corner, with the hashtag, #JustWokeUp.

The picture was the first update from “Drag Den Philippines” in four months, or since May, when Manila Luzon assured that the program is coming, “just on Filipino time!”

Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

“Drag Den Philippines” was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

Coincidentally, “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was introduced in August.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

The first season of “Drag Race Philippines” is ongoing, having premiered in August 2022.

Manila Luzon earlier described “Drag Den Philippines” as a show “for Filipinos, by Filipinos.”

“We are showcasing what the Philippines really has to offer — what we can originally offer. And, we’re keeping most of the proceeds here in the Philippines and not exporting it to other countries,” they said.

Responding to the perceived competition between “Drag Den Philippines” and the local franchise of RuPaul’s “Drag Race” — given their successive announcements at the time — Manila Luzon said, “I actually want to thank RuPaul.”

“RuPaul has given me opportunities beyond my wildest dream. I was on the show three times. I’ve always taken advantage of those opportunities. And I want to say that I am taking that and bringing it here in the Philippines,” they said.

“I’m really excited to get to play my RuPaul fantasy,” Manila Luzon said of hosting their own reality show, “and provide opportunities to the local queens the same way RuPaul gave it to me.”

