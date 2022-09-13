Home  >  Entertainment

Korean actor Ji Chang Wook sets PH fan meet in November

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 05:05 PM | Updated as of Sep 13 2022 06:38 PM

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook. Instagram: @jichangwook
MANILA — South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook is coming to the Philippines in November for a fan meet, his agency Glorious Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Glorious said the 35-year-old actor would hold a series of fan meets across Asia, titled "Reach You," as a way to "return the love" of his fans.

The tour's Philippine leg, presented by local clothing brand Bench, will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 6, according to Glorious.

Tickets will be sold via SM Tickets but organizers have yet to reveal the prices and start date for ticketing.

Ji is best known for his roles in the Korean dramas "The K2" (2016), "Suspicious Partner" (2017), "Lovestruck in the City" (2020) and "The Sound of Magic" (2022).

The actor was supposed to hold a fan meet in 2020 but this was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

