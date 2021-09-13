MANILA -- ABS-CBN is set to welcome a new addition to the roster of Kapamilya talents on Thursday.

This after one of its production units Dreamscape Entertainment teased on Monday that an actress will join the network.

“This September, timeless beauty, rare talent, showbiz royalty, a precious jewel, finds a new home,” the short clip said.

It also used the hashtag #JustLove sendings netizens to speculate who could the actress be.

The top guess in the comments section is Lovi Poe, the daughter of late action star Fernando Poe Jr.

With Dreamscape sharing the teaser on its official Instagram page, netizens are also looking forward to the possible projects the still unnamed new Kapamilya artist would do with the production unit.

Since details are still scarce, it remains to be seen whether netizens are correct with their guesses.