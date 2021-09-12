MANILA – KC Concepcion has finally revealed the reason she is staying a little bit longer in the United States.

In her most recent vlog, Concepcion took her followers on a virtual trip from Manila to Los Angeles from when she left the Philippines back in June.

In the vlog, she showed netizens how she went apartment-hunting with the help of her Filipino friends in the US.

She also went on her first Dodgers baseball match and showed her followers where she goes when she wants to pamper herself.

At the end of the vlog, Concepcion shared that she will be staying in the US because she has decided to study again.

“Iba rin naman ang buhay Amerika. Iba rin naman talaga ang buhay mag-isa. Siyempre dito, ibang bansa pa rin ito. Even if I’ve studied in American schools most of my life, it’s still different to be living in a place that you’re not really familiar with as a local,” she said.

“Every time pupunta kami ng Los Angeles ng family ko, it was just normally for vacation, for summer school nung bata ako. My cousins lived here and nagsa-summer school ako every year. And now that talagang nag-decide na akong mag-aral ulit, ito, napadpad ako ng LA. Napadpad ako ng America and making the most of my time here,” she added.

Concepcion said she is hoping she made the right decision to go abroad and finish her Gemology course.

“Wish me luck, pray for me, send me good vibes, send me light and love and I am sending you it back. I hope everyone’s doing well and sa lahat ng mga nandito sa LA, come by and maybe I will see you,” she said.

Concepcion graduated with a degree in International Communications from the American University of Paris in August 2007.

