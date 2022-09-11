Trailer for Kim Chiu, Xian Lim's reunion movie 'Always' unveiled

MANILA – The trailer for Kim Chiu and Xian Lim’s comeback movie has finally been released.

Uploaded by Viva Films on its YouTube channel, the less than four-minute clip shows Chiu as a blind woman, and Lim as an ex-boxer.

They develop feelings for each other but just as Chiu regains her sight after an operation, she gets brokenhearted because Lim wasn’t there for her as promised.

The movie is titled “Always” which is a Philippine adaptation of a hit Korean movie of the same title first released in 2011.

Chiu and Lim’s version marks their return as onscreen couple eight years since they last worked on a big screen project.

Directed by Dado Lumibao, “Always” will open in cinemas nationwide on September 28.

Chiu and Lim were last paired in a movie back in 2014, in the romantic comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”