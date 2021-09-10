‘Init sa Magdamag’ finale: Rita and Tupe wed, Peterson dies

Peterson (JM de Guzman) asks for Rita’s (Yam Concepcion) forgiveness; Rita and Tupe (Gerald Anderson) get married in the final episode of ‘Init sa Magdamag’ on Friday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Init sa Magdamag,” the sexy drama series starring Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson, and JM de Guzman, concluded Friday with death, forgiveness, and fresh beginnings in love.

In the final episode titled “The Final Blow,” Peterson (de Guzman) was finally convinced against taking his own life by jumping off a bridge, after asking for forgiveness from Rita (Concepcion).

As he was about to return to safety, however, Peterson lost his balance and plunged to his death. Both Tupe (Anderson) and Rita tried to revive him, but to no avail.

On Peterson’s grave, Rita told her late husband that she has long forgiven him. Peterson’s obsession with his wife had spiraled to the point of physical violence, further damaging their relationship.

Peterson’s last words to Rita — his hope for a complete family for their infant son Andrew — still came true, with Tupe embracing the responsibility as the father.

Tupe, Rita’s prior boyfriend before her marriage with Peterson, was the sperm donor whom the couple approached to help them conceive.

Beyond being Andrew’s biological father, Tupe took bigger steps to strengthen his rekindled romance with Rita — by exchanging vows two years later.

Tupe’s sister, Hannah (Alexa Ilacad), also had a happy ending of her own; she got engaged to Kiko (Gab Lagman) on her brother’s wedding day.

“Init sa Magdamag,” which marked Concepcion’s first lead role in a series, drew praise for its depiction of domestic violence and women empowerment.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” had completed its production prior to its April premiere and ran for five months, as part of ABS-CBN’s Primetime Bida.

