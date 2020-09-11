Star-studded send-off set for departed film icon Marichu Maceda

MANILA -- Tributes continue to pour in for departed Philippine film icon Marichu Vera-Perez Maceda, who died Monday of heart and kidney disease complications.

“Grabe! I didn’t realize she touched so many people’s lives," Maceda’s younger sister Betchay Nakpil told ABS-CBN News. "Some of them even braved the pandemic to personally express their condolences.”

Daily masses on video conference have also been well attended, some tuning in from other countries on Zoom for the final salute to Maceda, affectionately called Manay Ichu.

Dozens of floral bouquets from Malacanan, the senate, congress, film

and media companies and other personalities dot the grounds of the Sampaguita Studios chapel in Valencia, Quezon City where Maceda’s cremated remains will be on view until this weekend.

“We cannot stop them from their individual expressions of sympathy," said Nakpil who had previously released the Vera-Perez and Maceda families’ statement that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Movieworkers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund) in her honor will be appreciated.

But the good news, Nakpil said, is donations have also been pouring in for the agency which Maceda headed for many years. “Very substantial. After the burial, malaki pang donations mapupunta sa kanila. Manay will be happy,” she said.



Aside from Mowelfund, Maceda left behind a lasting film legacy which built industry institutions like the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Nakpil also mentioned one of the last final acts of Maceda, who even at the height of her health concerns last July, still expressed her solidarity with ABS-CBN amid its struggle to renew its franchise. Her son, Manila representative Erwin Maceda and nephew, Pangasinan representative Toff de Venecia, were among the 11 lawmakers who voted for the franchise renewal.

A star-studded tribute is set on Sunday at Sampaguita Gardens Events Place before she is brought to her final resting place in Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque.

Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano will pay homage to her with their songs along with Maceda’s nephew Jon Vera-Perez. Pre-recorded messages from Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, Vilma Santos, Coco Martin, Tirso Cruz III, Helen Gamboa, Joseph Estrada, Tito Sotto and other bosom friends of Maceda will also be highlighted with live eulogies from Maceda’s eldest son Manny and her sisters Gina de Venecia and Nakpil.