Kakai Bautista recovers from COVID-19

MANILA -- Comedienne Kakai Bautista on Friday revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19 after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus more than a week ago.

The comedian shared the good news to her fans and followers on Instagram as she shared a clip, which shows her enjoying Michael Buble's "Feeling Good."

"Today, on my 14th day, I graduated from COVID University," she said, adding that she was asymptomatic.

"I am making it public so that I may be able to share my journey to all of you and raise more awareness. Guys, COVID is not a joke. Oo, sakit s'ya, virus s'ya. Pero mas parang ikakamatay mo ang fear and anxiety 'pag nagkaroon ka. But when I learned that I have it, 2 bagay lang ang sinabi ko kay Lord. 'Lord, hindi pa ako pwedeng mamatay kasi mababawasan ng maganda ang mundo' and 'Lord, I surrender everything to you.' And I was OK. Nagpaka-normal ako dahil alam kong mas magkakasakit ako kapag hindi ako umayos sa isip at sa gawa."

Bautista also shared her message to those who are battling the deadly virus.

"Akap and prayers sa lahat ng may pinagdaanan sa walanghiyang virus na ito. Matatapos din ito, guys. Kapit lang tayo sa pag-asa at faith. Isa lang ang dapat positive -- mindset," she said.

The comedienne said she will be sharing her COVID-19 experience in her upcoming vlog.