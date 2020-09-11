Daang Dokyu urges #NeverForget with lineup of Martial Law documentaries

MANILA — Daang Dokyu, a festival of Philippine documentaries, will kick off its 2020 edition on September 19 with the theme “Martial Law, Never Again.”

AAAAAAND WE'RE BACK with true stories!#DaangDokyu will show the largest collection of documentaries about the Philippines. We will be streaming films for free starting on Martial Law week on September 19, 2020 with five films about Martial Law.



More updates coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ItJ20Ojcfz — Daang Dokyu (@DaangDokyu) September 11, 2020

Streaming entries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the film festival will open with the ABS-CBN documentary “Marcos: A Malignant Spirit” and Ramona Diaz’s “Imelda.”

It will premiere Kiri Dalena’s “Alunsina” and Nettie Wild’s “A Rustling of Leaves: Inside the Philippine Revolution.” Also part of the lineup is Lito Tiongson’s “Mendiola Massacre.”

A discussion on the theme “Martial Law, Never Again,” moderated by Ed Lingao, will be held as part of the opening program.

The Martial Law-themed opener, according to organizers, is “not just to remember the past but a statement for us in the present.”

“Our generation now has been witnessing the erosion of our freedoms, unbelievable abuses of power, and a growing confusion about the future,” said Jewel Maranan, one of the festival directors.

“We think documentaries can help make up our minds about the lessons already learned, mistakes we shouldn’t repeat, and what we shouldn’t allow again to be done to us as a people.”

The documentaries will be accessible for free, organizers said.

More selections will be available starting October 2, with documentaries that tackle a range of issues, from the country’s environments to its taboos.

That lineup includes acclaimed documentaries from ABS-CBN, GMA, Probe Productions, Rappler, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, and National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Master classes as well as online debates, “Reality Check,” are part of the program.

