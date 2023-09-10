Jeri Violago

MANILA -- Most record companies sign up an artist only to a singing contract, especially if the latter is new in the industry. Rare do companies tie down an artist to a three-tier contract.

However, 23-year-old Jeri Violago was signed up with that unique package by ABS-CBN Music under Tarsier Records, making him the singer, songwriter and record producer.

Violago recently came out with his two-song release with the music written by award-winning veteran songwriter Vehnee Saturno.

“I’m so grateful to Tito Vehnee [Saturno] and I’m really blessed to collaborate with him,” Violago told ABS-CBN News. “He’s so established as a songwriter. I worked with him on two songs. I’m really blessed to collaborate with him.

“He initially gave me demos, with lyrics and music,” added Violago. “We worked together to try to make the songs more modern and upbeat to appeal to today’s audiences.

“In order to make the songs more youthful, I also worked with my friend, Jacob Yulo, whose compositions are on Spotify, too.”

Jeri Violago and Vehnee Saturno

“Hindi Ka Mag-iisa” started off as a very slow song for Violago. “It was like serenading a girl,” the young singer said. “When we were working on it, we decided to add a little bass, more upbeat layers and we arranged it together.”

Meanwhile, for “Gusto Kita,” Violago and his musical team went the opposite direction. “We opted to go a little slow, with R&B tempo,” Violago said. “We added a little sway to make my music different.

“How would my body respond to the song. What is important in a song is recall, very easy to remember. The treatment was different.”

Versatile performer

With the debut release of his twin singles, Violago is slowly but surely getting close to his dream, that of becoming a versatile entertainer.

Yet, he made it a point to work on his Tagalog, after getting used to speaking in English while he was growing up. “I had to work on my enunciation,” Violago admitted. “There were accents on some Tagalog words I said.

“That’s why Tito Vehnee was around during my recording because he corrected also my pronunciation. We collaborated on every song I recorded. We talked a bit longer in between, not because I couldn’t hit the right notes.

“He made me repeat the pronunciation of certain words. He would instruct me, ‘Ulitin mo ‘to. For example, naririto. Pronounce it with harder R. Hindi dapat malambot.”

Saturno wrote six songs for Violago’s debut EP (extended play). “He gave the sample demo songs and I selected five,” the young artist granted.

“Eventually, I will launch other songs that I also wrote. I will release the originals under ABS-CBN Music. We will release it song by song, so the promotion can be longer. Our target to release my first original song is hopefully, within September.”

Ateneo years

Given his background in singing, Violago grew up crooning different genres. He started with classical music back when he was in grade school and enrolled at the UP Conservatory of Music, under Professor Luz Martinez, a member of the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

He would render tunes like “O Sole Mio” or “Granada” as his singing and performing career was earlier anchored on his strong vocals and wide range of talent.

Violago’s versatility as a singer is backed by a string of awards during his years at the Ateneo de Manila University. His high school pop a cappella group, Il Voce, emerged as champion at Musikapella competition in 2014.

Violago was also named champion at the Ateneo Grade School singing competition in 2011. He was also vice president of the Ateneo Senior High School Glee Club.

“I tried violin, piano, football, basketball, swimming, badminton, all those activities, except singing,” he shared. “It was just one summer when I started singing Justin Bieber songs and my dad heard me when he entered my room.

“He was surprised. He said, ‘May boses ka pala, anak.’ That was when everything started. That was when my passion into singing came out.”

Training with Ryan Cayabyab

In his teenage years, Violago trained at the music school of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab. “I went into Broadway and theater music,” Violago shared.

“I auditioned in ‘The King and I’ when the musical went to the Philippines, but I was told my voice was too high. I also auditioned for ‘Asia’s Got Talent’ in 2018.

“I would sing songs from ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Grease,’ ‘Hairspray’ and, of course, Ryan Cayabyab’s music. Every summer in that school, we had recitals of different types of genres. So, in my first year, I rendered Ryan Cayabyab songs. Second year, musical theater tunes.”

When he was in college, Violago sang more pop, R&B, OPM tunes. “That was where I also started learning how to play the guitar a bit more,” he disclosed.

Knowing that his dad Lito and mom Chiqui were both managing the family business, Violago became honest to his parents after he graduated from college and earned his BS Management degree from Ateneo de Manila University.

“I was always singing in a choir, so I told my mom, I wanted to go solo,” said the youngest in a brood of five children. “My other sibling pursued different fields. I was the only one who took up a business course in my family.

“I know deep in my heart if I didn’t pursue this musical career, I would have many regrets. I don’t want to live that life. I want to live my life without regrets. I asked them if music was the path I could pursue and they gave me all the support I needed.

“I am just very thankful that I have two, great, very supportive and loving parents. They didn’t lose time. They asked me, ‘Is this what you really want to do? Is this your passion?”

Turning pro

With veteran talent manager Emy Domingo now handling him, Violago apparently followed his heart. After he ventured into a professional singing career, he is looking forward to collaborating with other known performers and hitmakers.

To date, Violago has performed at the Music Museum and the GSIS Museum. He rendered such tunes from Broadway musicals like “The King and I,” “Annie” and “South Pacific.” He also crooned OPM hits, as well as jazz standards rendered by Michael Buble.

Every promising artist, every singer has his dream collaboration, dream performances. “I have realistic but big dreams. I want to be known in the local music scene. I want to perform onstage, on TV or be exposed on social media and extend my presence.

“I want to have my own concert in the future. Though I don’t mind being featured as guest performer. I want to build up my image as a performer, my resume and hopefully, I get to be recognized by doing concerts and joining music festivals.

He already discovered his sound, this early. “I like singing pop, R&B, OPM,” he said. “But when I write my songs, it’s the experiences I feel. That helps me get a leverage, I guess. If a door opens, I’m going to take it. I’m going to try my best.

“At the end of the day, what is important is being able to write music and enjoy the music that you made.”