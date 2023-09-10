'Kissing Booth' actress Joey King marries director Steven Piet

“The Kissing Booth” actress Joey King is now married to filmmaker Steven Piet more than a year following their engagement.

King announced the wonderful news via Instagram on Saturday (Manila time) by reposting a feature of them in the fashion magazine Vogue.

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” King said of their wedding in the magazine feature.

She went on to describe the day as a pure magical experience, with every detail savored to perfection.

“We truly felt so perfectly present and soaking in every detail was pure magic,” she added.

After three years of dating, King and Piet exchanged vows in a charming villa located in Mallorca, Spain.

Their relationship began as a friendship when they first met on the set of the Hulu series "The Act," and their romantic journey began once they had completed filming.