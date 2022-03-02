'The Kissing Booth' actress Joey King announces engagement

“The Kissing Booth” actress Joey King is now engaged to her boyfriend Steven Piet after more than two years of dating.

King announced the wonderful news via Instagram on Wednesday morning (Manila time).

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” she wrote.

“I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she added.

According to King, Piet’s proposal happened last February 22, making her feel like the “luckiest lady alive.”

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she said.

In his own post, Piet described the day he asked King to marry him.

“The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter,” he wrote.

Piet said King has “unlocked a dimension of love” in him that he never knew existed.