MANILA – New South Korean girl group Lapillus made sure to impress their Filipino fans during a fan meet in Taguig City as part of the “HIT Ya, Pilipinas!” Manila Tour.

The 6-piece act, which debuted last June 20 and counts former ABS-CBN actress Chantal Videla or Chanty among its members, wowed their fans who trooped to Market! Market! Activity Center Saturday to have a glimpse of the group.

Several fans had the chance to go near Lapillus members, have their photos taken, and even hugged them on stage.

Aside from showcasing their singing and dancing skills, the group also took selfies with the audience.

Lapillus — which also includes members Bessie and Seowon — will also be holding a fan meet in Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The group is also scheduled to drop a new single album, titled "Gratata," on Sept. 22.

In an interview, they revealed that they chose the Philippines as their first stop in their overseas promotions because of their throng of fans in the country.

"The first reason we chose the Philippines is because we really know that we have a lot of Filipino fans supporting us," Shana, the group's leader, said through an interpreter at a press conference in Quezon City.

Shana said Chanty would constantly talk about the Philippines in their dorm, piquing the girls' curiosity.

"In the dorm, we asked Chanty a lot about how the Philippines is and she said it's a really warm country, a very energetic country. You can receive a lot of love from the fans," she added.

Chanty, who is Filipino-Argentinian, said she was "really happy" to be promoting with her group in her home country.

Here are some snaps during the fan meet of Lapillus.

Scenes during the "HIT Ya, Pilipinas!", the Lapillus Manila Tour fan meet at the Market! Market! activity center on September 10, 2022. The South Korean girl group debuted under MLD Entertainment last June 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

