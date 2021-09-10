Ed Sheeran drops “Shivers” music video

Screenshot from Ed Sheeran's "Shivers" music video.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Friday dropped the music video of his new single “Shivers” on his YouTube channel.

The third song released ahead of his fifth studio album launch continues the Halloween-inspired vibe of his comeback song “Bad Habits” with a romantic storyline.

“Bad Habits” was followed by a performance video of “Visiting Hours” dedicated to his departed friend.

Sheeran earlier unveiled the title of his new album "=" (pronounced as equals) along with tracks to watch out for which will be released on October 29.

The artist, so far, has released 4 albums: + (pronounced as plus) in 2011, x (pronounced as multiply) in 2014, ÷ (pronounced as divide) in 2017, and "No. 6 Collaborations Project" in 2019.

He has 4 Grammys under his belt including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his third album.

