Ed Sheeran is back with new single ‘Bad Habits’

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is back with a new single “Bad Habits” from his upcoming fifth studio album.

Halloween came early in a music video released Friday showcasing Sheeran’s new style that's a stark departure to his usual mellow mood.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The artist has yet to reveal the title of his new album.

So far, he has released 4 albums: + (pronounced as plus) in 2011, x (pronounced as multiply) in 2014, ÷ (pronounced as divide) in 2017, and "No. 6 Collaborations Project" in 2019.

Sheeran has 4 Grammys under his belt including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his third album.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: