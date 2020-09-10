Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria welcome baby boy

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcomed their fifth child together.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Baldwin shared his photo with his wife Hilaria and their new baby boy.

"My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine," Baldwin wrote in the caption.

Hilaria also took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their new baby.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name," she wrote in the caption.

Baldwin also has a daughter with former wife Kim Basinger.