MANILA — Once showbiz colleagues who now find themselves on different career paths, celebrity couple Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez appear to be missing each other more nowadays.

Currently in the US for a concert tour where she will guest-perform, Ramirez took to Instagram to express her longing for Benitez, who is busy with his duties as mayor of Victorias City in Negros Occidental.

Benitez, whose acting career included roles in various ABS-CBN programs, was elected first-time mayor in the 2022 elections.

“Through whatever,” Ramirez wrote on Wednesday, sharing photos of her in a hug with Benitez. “Ang akon palangga. Missing you extra special today.”

Benitez replied, “Miss you extra extra special today my love.”

Ramirez, 26, and Benitez, 27, were first romantically linked in early 2020 after they co-starred in the action flick “Kid Alpha One.”

Later that year, in September, they became officially a couple. They belatedly confirmed the date when they celebrated their first anniversary in September 2021.

Over the past two years, the two have become increasingly open about their relationship. Notably, Ramirez joined Benitez’s family when he took oath as mayor of Victorias City in June.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC