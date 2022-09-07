Streaming app Kumu celebrates 4th anniversary

Handout photo.

MANILA — Streaming app Kumu celebrated its fourth anniversary and honored its homegrown talents at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier.

“The way we’ve grown is crazy, but it seems we’re just getting started,” said Alex Tshering, chief of growth at Kumu.

“It started out as this humble goal of connecting Filipinos around the world, but now it’s about making new friends, finding new talent, exploring new possibilities—from everywhere.”

Some of the celebrities who joined the event were KC Montero, Samantha Bernardo, Kelly Canoza, Kimpoy Feliciano, Aldwin Steven, and Prince.

P-pop groups BINI, BGYO, VXON, KAIA, CALISTA, G22, and Press Hit Play also joined the party along with solo acts Anton Diva, Vinz Tiu, and JM Bales.

OPM artists Adie, Shone Ejusa, Eunice Janine, Jhiefel Naguit, Maica Bermejo, Pauline Denum, Mitzi Faye Borja, Sofronio Vazquez, FANA, and Chloe Redondo also attended.

"This Kumu concert is a celebration of not only our Kumunity, but also everything we went through the past four years as a company,” said James Rumohr, co-founder and chief of staff of Kumu.

“We’ve had highs and lows, successes and challenges... this concert shows the very heart of Kumu—our passion, our relationships, and being there for each other in this journey, even in the years to come. And there will be more."

