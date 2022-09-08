MANILA -- Actor John Estrada took to social media to share his birthday greeting for his wife, beauty queen-actress Priscilla Meirelles, who turned 39 on September 5.

Posting a photo of them together, Estrada wrote a short but sweet message for his wife's special day.

Meanwhile, Meireilles shared snaps and a video clip from her intimate birthday celebration.

"Dear Lord, thank you for the gift of Life. Thanks also to all of you for all the birthday greetings. I feel truly blessed," she wrote.

Estrada and Meirelles celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last February. They have a daughter, Anechka.



