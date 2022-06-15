MANILA -- Actor John Estrada celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of ABS-CBN's long-running series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Estrada took to social media on Tuesday night, June 14, to share a video of him receiving birthday cakes for his special day.

"Happy birthday to me. Pero sobra kong miss asawa at mga anak ko," Estrada wrote.

He then thanked his "Ang Probinsyano" family headed by the action-drama's main actor-director Coco Martin, as well as the bosses of ABS-CBN.

"Maraming salamat sa aking hari, mahal kong kaibigan na si Coco Martin at ang bumubuo ng 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' sa pagmamahal. I love you all... Sa aking ninang Boss na si Cory Vidanes at sa bumubuo ng ABS CBN, maraming salamat... I feel so blessed to be a part ng show na to," Estrada added.

Estrada returned to ABS-CBN last August and appeared in the top-rating series as Armando.



"Ang Probinsyano" airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

