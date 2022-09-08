Watch more News on iWantTFC

Iñigo Pascual is feeling freer these days, thanks to a decision he made mid-last year to step outside the comforts of a sure career in the Philippines, where he is considered showbiz royalty.

The decision led him to his Hollywood debut via “Monarch,” a FOX series set to premiere in the US on September 11 and in the Philippines, through iWantTFC, on September 13.

Pascual was actually not looking at pursuing a career in the US at the time. In fact, he was hesitant to audition for the project, saying he was content with his career in Manila as a singer and actor. But his managers, as well as his US agent, convinced him to try out for the role.

The casting call of “Monarch” was the fourth Pascual had been informed about by his team. He had already declined to audition three times for other US projects, believing he wouldn’t stand a chance of being cast.

“I was two weeks late for the submission, because I wasn’t really considering doing it. In my mind, marami namang young actors sa States, mas madali silang makukuha doon, may mas magagaling doon,” Pascual told ABS-CBN News.

“Sabi ko, ‘Okay na ako sa career ko dito sa Pilipinas. Hindi naman ako makukuha doon. Ano pang point?’ Until kinausap ako ng mga managers ko. Sabi nila sa akin, ‘May career ka nga dito, pero paano 'pag nakuha mo ‘yun? Big opportunity ‘yun. 'Pag hindi mo makuha, there’s no harm in trying. May career ka pa rin dito sa Philippines na puwede mong balikan,’” he recalled.

Within a week after he submitted his audition in July 2021, Pascual got the call that he clinched the role of Ace Grayson. By September, he was in the US to start filming “Monarch” alongside the likes of Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who portrays Ace’s adoptive grandmother.

“From the day that I decided to do it, never ko in-expect na makukuha ko siya. Siguro iyon ‘yung isa sa naging key kung bakit kalmado ako noong audition, noong callback, kasi hindi ko iniisip na, ‘Kailangan ko makuha ‘to.’ Ginawa ko siya na, ‘Okay, gagawin ko.’ Ayun, bigla ko nakuha ‘yung role! Hindi pa rin nag-si-sink in sa akin na tapos na ‘yung season one,” he said.

‘ROYALTY’ LIKE ACE

The family drama follows the Romans, the “first family” of country music in the US. As Ace, Pascual is a third-generation Roman — an adopted son of Anna Friel’s Nicky — who aspires to become a successful singer like his grandparents and mother.

In real life, Pascual is no stranger to following in his parent’s footsteps. The son of screen veteran Piolo Pascual, Iñigo knows firsthand the expectations of being “royalty” in the limelight like the Romans, as well as the challenges that come with it.

“In the Philippines, it’s such a small country where if you make a mistake, if you do something wrong, it can be magnified. It’s the same thing with Ace, we’re always in the public eye. Ako, people think I’m over-privileged because my dad is Piolo. It’s very parallel to my life.

“Pinaka-naka-relate ako kay Ace is iniisip ng tao, dahil anak ako ni Piolo, ito ako, ito ‘yung meron ako. I experienced a very, very normal childhood where I was raised normally and not differently just because of my name,” he said.

With his local career spanning nearly a decade, Pascual has nonetheless come to terms with the pitfalls of fame — among them the inevitable intrigue or controversy, and criticism that only aim to hurt.

“Nakasanayan ko na rin, e. 'Pag naging artista ka sa Philippines, you’re going to develop this natural immunity sa mga Marites, mga negative news about you. You’re going to have to start to have thicker skin and it will take a lot to hurt you, to really get to you.

“Para sa akin, parte iyon kasi ng trabaho, parte iyon ng pagiging public person, being an artist. People are watching every move that you make, watching every word that you say. We live in this generation where everything that you say can be used against you,” he said.

‘MALAYA’

No longer wary of the pressures of the public eye, Pascual has come by a sense of freedom not only to be unapologetically himself, but also in terms of his career choices. His casting in “Monarch,” he said, opened his eyes to the opportunities he would once admittedly ignore, to favor comfort and the familiar.

He sought to immortalize that feeling of freedom with a tattoo, which says “Malaya” in Baybayin.

“I felt like for a time, when I was here in the Philippines, I felt stuck. I didn’t know what I was going to do with my career. I felt like I didn’t know what I wanted to do after ‘Dahil Sa ‘Yo.’ I felt like I was kind of lost in a way. When I got to do ‘Monarch,’ there was a lot of things na masasabi kong, I felt malaya. I’m free to dream whatever I want to dream of. Kaya kong mangarap at gawin ‘yung mga gustong gawin,” he said.

Now only days away from the premiere of “Monarch,” Pascual is both nervous and excited as he gets introduced to a wider audience, but also hopeful — that even more Filipinos will be given the same opportunity.

“Nandoon ‘yung kaba, nandoon ‘yung takot, halo-halo, excitement. Siyempre, first ko ‘to na project sa States, at sana magtuloy-tuloy na after this project. Sana marami pang opportunity na dumating. Sana marami akong young aspiring artists na ma-inspire na mangarap at huwag mag-give up sa pangarap nila. I’m also claiming that this project will open more doors for other Filipino artists to be able to cross over and to be able to create a movement, a Filipino wave in the States,” he said.

That “Monarch’s” debut comes nearly exactly a year after he arrived in Hollywood in September 2021 was not lost on Pascual, who waxed sentimental about the “turning point” that led him to the career milestone — the encouragement and support of his trusted circle.

“As a human, hindi mo maiiwasang magkaroon ng doubts. Lagi mong maiisip na, ‘Huwag na lang kaya.’ Sa akin, natutunan ko, importante na mayroon kang core group na magsasabing, ‘Huwag ka matakot, kaya mo ‘yan,’ na ipu-push ka. Importante ‘yung solid ‘yung mga tao na na sa paligid mo. Sila ‘yung magpu-push sa ‘yo, mag-tsi-challenge sa ‘yo, at mag i-inspire sa ‘yo, at sila rin ‘yung magiging number one supporters mo,” he said.

In his virtual sit-down with ABS-CBN News, Pascual also spoke at length about his the filming of “Monarch,” his process of getting into character as Ace (including mastering a Southern accent), his bond with his fellow cast members, and where he hopes his Hollywood debut will take him next.