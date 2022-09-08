Ice Seguerra to hold, direct concert on October 15

MANILA – Singer-actor Ice Seguerra is set to hold and direct his own concert next month.

Seguerra told ABS-CBN Teleradyo that "Becoming Ice" will be held at The Theater At Solaire on October 15, 8 p.m.

"Being a performer is such a big responsibility but I am directing my concert. As a director, you have more creative control, ok naman kasi I’m not alone," he said.

"Happy naman ako kasi kung ano ‘yung vision ‘yun ‘yung dapat mangyari."

The prices of tickets that people may buy on TicketWorld are as follows:

SSVIP - P7,200

SVIP - P6,100

VIP - P5,000

GOLD - P4,750

LOWER BOX - P3,350

UPPER BOX - P2,250

First discovered as a contestant on Eat Bulaga!'s "Little Miss Philippines, Seguerra appeared in at least 30 movies and TV shows before pursuing a music career.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa."

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female.

