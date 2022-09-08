Actor Coco Martin poses for photos during the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball in Shangri-La The Fort on September 14, 2019. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Actor Coco Martin cemented his position as one of the prime actors of ABS-CBN Network after leading the historic, seven-year run of “Ang Probinsyano.”

Martin has been a household name in Kapamilya series since 2009, having a television series every year up to this day.

The veteran actor secured supporting roles on “Tayong Dalawa” (2009) and “Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo” (2010) before landing his lead role in series on “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin” (2011).

These paved the way for Martin to be a staple face in the primetime bida of ABS-CBN, taking the main character in “Walang Hanggan” (2012), “Juan Dela Cruz” (2013), “Ikaw Lamang” (2014), and “Ang Probinsyano” (2015-2022).

Despite getting one big role after another, Martin does not see himself as being a favorite.

“Lahat naman kami inaalagaan at paborito rin ng ABS-CBN. Nagkakataon nga lang siguro ... Masipag lang kami. Sa akin kasi, binibigyan ko ng halaga ’yung trabaho namin kasi napakalaking tulong ito sa akin, hindi lang sa pamilya ko at sa mga katrabaho ko,” he said.

“Ako kasi hindi ako naghihintay ng ipi-pitch saking project e. Makapal ang mukha. Ako ’yung makapal ang mukha na nagpi-pitch sa kanila ng proyekto na baka sakaling magustuhan nila,” Martin added laughingly.

After “Probinsyano,” Martin had a little time to rest as he geared up for his upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Labyu With An Accent” with Jodi Sta. Maria.

True to his branding, Martin revealed that he was the one who pitched the story to Star Cinema and suggested Sta. Maria as his leading lady.

“Like itong sa Star Cinema, ako talaga naglakas loob. Nakakahiya man, ako nagsabi sa kanila na, 'Baka gusto n'yo. May kwento ako.' Ta’s kinwento ko sa kanila,” he said during the story conference Wednesday.

“Sobra naman silang natuwa. Magandang regalo natin sa mga Pilipino sa pinagdadaanan natin ngayon. Bakit di natin sila bigyan ng magandang pelikula, ng magandang casting? Sinubaybayan nila kami sa teleserye, pasasalamat na namin ito sa kanila.”

“Labyu With An Accent” will be shot in the Philippines and in the US. They will be flying abroad at the start of October.

It will revolve around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another. Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US, while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

