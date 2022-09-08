Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: 'Fault In Our Stars' stars Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort reunite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 06:10 PM

Photos from Ansel Elgort's Instagram account.
Photos from Ansel Elgort's Instagram account.

Hazel Grace and Gus are back together!

"The Fault in Our Stars" stars Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley were reunited at a celebration they attended.

In an Instagram post, Elgort posted photos of him with Woodley at a party with their friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel)

"It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg," Elgort wrote in the caption.

Elgort played the role of Augustus "Gus" Waters, while Woodley was Hazel Grace Lancaster in the 2014 movie "The Fault in Our Stars," based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Hollywood News   celebrity news   Shailene Woodley   Ansel Elgort   The Fault In Our Stars  