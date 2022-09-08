Photos from Ansel Elgort's Instagram account.

Hazel Grace and Gus are back together!

"The Fault in Our Stars" stars Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley were reunited at a celebration they attended.

In an Instagram post, Elgort posted photos of him with Woodley at a party with their friends.

"It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg," Elgort wrote in the caption.

Elgort played the role of Augustus "Gus" Waters, while Woodley was Hazel Grace Lancaster in the 2014 movie "The Fault in Our Stars," based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green.

