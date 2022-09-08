Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza reunite for daughter's birthday

Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino pose with their daughter Enola Mithi during her 2nd birthday party. Instagram: @honeyglazecakes

MANILA — Former couple Carlo Aquino and Trina Candaza reunited Wednesday during their daughter’s second birthday.

Candaza shared snaps of the party through Instagram Stories on Thursday, including a family photo showing her with Aquino and their only child Enola Mithi.

One set of pictures re-posted by Candaza, from the account of the party’s cake provider, included her and Aquino both kissing Mithi on the cheek.

Candaza and Aquino were first rumored to have separated in January, when the latter started sharing cryptic posts pertaining to another woman.

Candaza and Mithi then moved into a new home that same month, notably without mention of Aquino, fueling speculation that they have parted ways.

Aquino eventually confirmed the breakup in April.

On his own Instagram page, Aquino opted to share a photo of him with Mithi to mark her birthday, writing, “Have I told you yet today how much I love you?”

