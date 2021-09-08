Angela Ken kicks off ABS-CBN's 'The Music Room'

MANILA -- Angela Ken kicked off ABS-CBN's "The Music Room," a new online platform where Filipino artists "shine in intimate performances while they reveal heartwarming stories behind their music."

On Tuesday, the singer performed the hits "Kontrol," "KKK," "Nyebe," and "Ako Naman Muna."

She also sang the track "Heal" with SAB and Trisha.

Ken's performances are available on Star Music's YouTube channel. Check them out below:

After Ken, it will be rapper Kritiko's turn to take the center stage on September 14.

Singer-songwriter SAB will perform tracks from her "Sunsets & Heaven EP" and other heartwarming covers on September 21, followed by Nameless Kids on September 28.

JMKO will sing ballads from his "Prelude EP" on October 5, Trisha Denise will showcase her singing prowess with tracks from her "Piece of the Puzzle" album on October 12, and FANA will showcase her powerful vocals on October 19.

The series caps off with "Crystal Voice of Asia" Sheryn Regis, who will perform her latest songs on October 26.

"The Music Room" is one of the newest experiences brought by the Kapamilya YOUniverse, the coming together of the YouTube channels of Star Cinema, Star Music, MOR Entertainment, ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Entertainment.