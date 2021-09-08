Handout photos

ABS-CBN Australia, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN Corp., has partnered with Cathay CineHome to offer Filipino movies to viewers in Singapore.

The Filipino box office hits are available for rent for as low as SGD$4.98 on Cathay Cinehome, the streaming video rental service of Singapore cinema operator Cathay Cineplexes.

Available films include the romantic drama "Unbreakable" (2019) starring Angelica Panganiban and Bea Alonzo, and the romantic comedy "Always Be My Maybe" (2016) featuring Gerald Anderson and Arci Muñoz.

Zombie thriller "Block Z" (2020) top-billed by Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, as well as the biographical drama "Quezon's Game" (2018) of Raymond Bagatsing, are also part of the list.

All films will be presented in original Tagalog dub with English subtitles. More box office hits and favorite movies are expected to be added regularly.

As a special launch offer, the hit film "Miss You Like Crazy" (2010) starring John Lloyd Cruz and Alonzo is available for free to all users until September 30.

"Cathay Cinehome is honored to partner with ABS-CBN Australia to offer more Filipino movies to film lovers in Singapore. Filipino films are some of the most creative and commercially successful films that are being made in the region and it is great that more people will be able to enjoy these films through the streaming service," said Chang Long Jong, Asia Group CEO of Singapore's mm2 Entertainment.

Maribel Hernaez, ABS-CBN Australia's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, for her part said: "ABS-CBN focuses on reinventing how we can deliver our content to Filipinos and non-Filipinos in Southeast Asia. The pandemic has tremendously changed our lifestyles and, for our audience, that includes not being able to enjoy films in movie theatres."

She added: "True to ABS-CBN's commitment to bring news and entertainment around the world, we are proud to be partnering with Cathay Cinehome with whom we share a vision of reaching as many households in Singapore."

