Feeling old yet? Serena Dalrymple turns 30

MANILA -- Former child star Serena Dalrymple turned 30 on Monday, September 7.

In her Instagram post, Dalrymple shared a throwback photo to mark her birthday.

Dalrymple rose to fame in the 1990s after appearing in a commercial for a fast-food chain. She also starred in the award-winning film "Bata, Bata ... Paano Ka Ginawa?"

In the comment section of her post, Dalrymple's friends from show business shared their message for her birthday.

"Happy birthday my forever baby girl!" Camille Prats wrote.

"Hey you! Happy birthday," Carlo Aquino shared.

"Happy birthday," John Prats wrote.