WATCH: K-pop group TAN returns to 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Korean boy group TAN opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday, performing their song "Heartbeat" for the madlang people.

The members of the K-pop group charmed the live audiences and viewers as they introduced themselves using Filipino words. They were also game in doing the dance craze "Mini Ms. U."

The group said they returned to the country because they miss their Filipino fans.

"Kasi last time nung nagpunta sila sa Pilipinas, nag-promise sila sa fans nila na babalik sila," "Showtime" host Ryan Bang said, translating for the group.

TAN is now in Manila for their upcoming shows at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig on September 8, and TriNoma in Quezon City the next day.

The group previously visited the country last November for a series of shows and media appearances, including a guesting on "It's Showtime."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

TAN was formed through the South Korean survival show "Wild Idol" and debuted in March 2022. The group consists of Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon and Jiseong.

