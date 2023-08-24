K-pop boy group TAN. Photo courtesy of Universal Records Philippines

The wait is over Filipino SODAs! K-pop boy group TAN is returning to the Philippines in September for a couple of mall shows.

Universal Records Philippines, which counts the K-pop act among its roster of talents, announced late Wednesday that the seven-member group would perform at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig on September 8 and TriNoma in Quezon City the next day.

Buckle up, Filipno SODAs!

Rising boy group @tan__official_ is all set to make you fall in love in a HEARTBEAT! 🫶



TAN is coming back to Manila to do a series of shows at Ayala Malls this September! ✨



Catch them on these dates below ⬇️#TANLiveAtAyalaMalls #TANInManila #TANPH pic.twitter.com/4U1SDbyINb — Universal Records Philippines (@universalrec_ph) August 23, 2023

The group previously went to the country last November for a series of shows and media appearances, including a guesting on ABS-CBN's noontime variety show "It's Showtime."

TAN, an acronym for To All Nations, made a comeback earlier this month with its third extended play (EP) "TAN MADE [I]," led by the single "Heartbeat."

The EP means TAN "made" the record while "[I] signifies loving yourself with confidence," Universal Records explained in a press release.

"It comes with seven wonderful tracks, each showcasing [the TAN members'] growth as artists and their unyielding commitment to pushing the boundaries of their craft," the label added about the EP.

TAN was formed through the South Korean survival show "Wild Idol" and debuted in March 2022. The group consists of Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon and Jiseong.

