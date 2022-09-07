'Let’s bounce!': SB19 to hold WYAT world tour

MANILA – After releasing their trending new single, Pinoy supergroup SB19 is set to embark on a concert tour to different parts of the Philippines as well as overseas.

“Down for kicks? SB19’s about to step on the gas. Code for the road: WYAT,” the group teased on social media. “Hop in. Get in the groove. Let’s bounce!”

The popular group will first tour the Philippines in September and October before heading abroad.

First stop will be Manila on September 17 which is already sold out, as of writing.

They will also be visiting Cebu (October 1), Clark (October 8), and Davao (October 15).

SB19 will then fly to Dubai for a show on October 29 show before heading to New York for their concert on November 5.

The group will also perform in Los Angeles on November 12 and Singapore on November 27.

Earlier this month, SB19 dropped their latest single “WYAT” which landed on top of the trending list on Twitter.

SB19's Justin de Dios is the creative director of the almost five-minute retro-themed music video, while Stell Ajero is the choreographer.

The song was written by Pablo Nase, who also produced it with his brother Joshua Daniel Nase.

“WYAT” will be the fourth live concert performance of SB19 this year, following their appearance at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events.

