Himig Handog, PhilPop join forces for songwriting festival

MANILA — Himig Handog and PhilPop, the country’s two biggest platforms for aspiring Filipino composers, are joining forces for the first time this year for a songwriting festival, the groups announced Wednesday.

The BIGGEST collaboration in Philippine music 🇵🇭🎶



Buhay na buhay ang OPM sa pagdating ng PhilPop Himig Handog! ❤️#PhilPopHimigHandog #PxH #MusicBreakingBorders2 pic.twitter.com/U6tRB2hH24 — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) September 7, 2022

Dubbed simply PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival, the collaboration is described as a “music program that is an opportunity for Filipino songwriters to learn and have their music and story released all over the world.”

Participants will undergo a two-month music and songwriting “digicamp” where they will create a new, original, unpublished song as their final output.

The top 10 songs from the camp will be produced by PhilPop and Himig Handog, and will compete at the PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival culminating night, where the compositions will be interpreted and performed live.

Now that PhilPop Himig Handog is a go... how do I join? 🤔



Check out the must know ✨mechanics✨ and ✨terms✨ to make sure you don't miss this opportunity!#PhilPopHimigHandog #PxH #MusicBreakingBorders2 pic.twitter.com/Txux1DsA9a — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) September 7, 2022

Hopefuls can apply via the PhilPop website (philpop.com.ph) until October 28. Applicants must submit two original songs with lyrics, among other requirements.

PhilPop is on its 10th year of honing the talent of songwriters through its boot camp program, producing tunes like “Dati” by Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana, and “Tinatangi” by Miguel and Paolo Guico of Ben&Ben.

The Himig Handog songwriting competition, meanwhile, debuted in 2000 and has since held 11 editions. Memorable winning songs include “Tara Tena” by now-ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana” by Soc Villanueva, and “Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako” by Edwin Marollano.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC