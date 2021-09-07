MANILA -- Digital and streaming platforms are key nowadays in the world of music. There are countless videos being uploaded on YouTube and other sites and the challenge for creators and musicians is to make visuals that will stand out from the rest.

Enter indie rock/jazz fusion band SUD's narrative music videos.

Arriving a few days before its new album, SUD released the combined visual for "Dumaloy" and "Halong" – probably the last in a series of music videos accompanying the band's hit singles.

The latest video makes up what could be the final chapter of the band’s Sila Cinematic Universe (SCU), which started with the music video of the hit "Sila" and continuing with "Dumaloy" and "Halong." SUD had been slowly feeding tension to their fans toward the possible end of the SCU.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

For the latest video, SUD teamed up with The IdeaFirst Company.

On what inspired the band to go in this direction, drummer Jimbo Cuenca said: "Everything just fell into place. It’s a mix of fiction and real-life events, so it was a no-brainer for the band to throw all our ideas into one long journey of love and loss. We also wanted to surprise our listeners with a music video for 'Dumaloy.' Everyone thought we weren’t going to make one for that song."

"Things ended basically. If we’re talking about the real-life inspiration of 'Sila,' the song and music video, it’s a much more complicated story than people assume it is. It’s for the audience to participate in and delve into. We love reading everyone’s theories," he said on the connection of the videos of "Dumaloy" and "Halong" to "Sila."

"Never sacrifice your own happiness for the sake of adhering to social constructs. Choose mentally and emotionally healthy relationships. Listen to your heart. and don’t force yourself to be happy when you’re not," Cuenca said on the message that they'd like to convey.

The part of one of the lead characters may have ended, but there might be more to the narrative than we think. "That’s for the people to watch out for," he teased.