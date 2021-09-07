MANILA – Joshua Garcia credited his circle of friends from the entertainment industry for keeping him afloat during a low point in his life.

On Instagram, Garcia shared a couple of photos of him enjoying the sea with Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Ria Atayde, Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, Pat Sugui and Aeriel Garcia.

“These beautiful people saved me from drowning in loneliness,” he wrote in the caption.

Addressing his followers, he added that it’s a must especially during trying times to be in the company of people who radiate positive vibes.

“Surround yourselves with positive energies during these times, my friends, because there are days in our lives that we all need to swim on our own,” he said.

To end his post, he expressed how much he misses spending vacation with his friends.

“I am missing the sun and the gang,” he said.

Following his post, Bernardo, Atayde and Andres left comments saying they feel the same way and that they could not wait to get together again.

“Same. I feel you. Def looking forward to more memories and moments with all of you,” said Atayde.

“Can’t wait for the next one,” wrote Bernardo.

In the recent months, Garcia and his group have gone on a couple of vacations together, from hitting the beach, to camping and even hiking.