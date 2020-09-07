Regine Tolentino admits battling postpartum depression

MANILA -- Actress Regine Tolentino admitted that she battled postpartum depression after giving birth early this year.

Tolentino had just given birth when community lockdowns were imposed due to COVID-19.

"At the start of lockdown kasi, kakapanganak ko lang and actually Rosie was born with pneumonia. So she was confined at the hospital for 10 days. I went with so much stress parang napaaga 'yung post-partum depression ko kasi I felt I was crying morning until night everyday that I was in the hospital kasi na-CS (caesarian section) din ako," Tolentino said during a digital conference for her new endorsement Radiance C Vitamin C Plus.

"With that, all the stress of not being able to see your child for the first few days and, you know, the stress of like kung lalabas 'yong breast milk mo, kung makikita mo siya and paano mo siya ilalabas, iuuwi," she added.

Tolentino said it was a very traumatic experience for her.

"It was even more challenging to take her home because they actually wanted to keep her there for another two weeks. And I had to talk to a lot of doctors and consult many professionals to make sure na safe siyang iuwi," she said.

Aside from the emotional and mental challenges, Tolentino said she also had a hard time taking care of her baby because it was her first time to undego a C-section.

"Hindi ako makagalaw which is a new thing for me because I'm super active. Like, dancing everyday, working out, working, and going here and there," she said.

Tolentino said she was able to cope and overcome the challenges with the help of her children and partner, director-photographer Dondi Narciso.

Tolentino has two other daughters with former husband Lander Vera-Perez.

"Fortunately, Dondi was there for me. My children were very, very supportive in making me feel good which actually helps because the motivation, the support is very important in getting over this, as well as 'yong physical help to take care of the baby and to be there physically for me to help me to walk, to take a shower, things like that. It was challenging but it's also comforting to know that you have family who supports you. So I was overwhelmed with the power of love, family, and prayer," Tolentino added.

The actress admitted that her baby girl is her silver lining during the pandemic.

"She's my wakeup call. She's my silver lining that makes me realize that this is what my purpose here on earth. To take care of these lovely children and to make them good people," she said. "Masaya in the end kahit challenging and many obstacles (ang pinagdaanan)."