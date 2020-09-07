Female Southeast Asian artists collaborate for ABS-CBN Music’s 'Heal' project

MANILA - Singers Kyla, Jona, Jayda, KZ Tandingan, Lesha, Moira Dela Torre and Alex Godinez are collaborating with some of the most talented singers in Southeast Asia to deliver a message of hope through the inspirational song “Heal.”

Produced by ABS-CBN Music, the single will also feature the voices of Rinni Wulandari and Yura Yunita from Indonesia, DOLLA and Shalma Eliana from Malaysia, Haneri and Haven from Singapore, and Valentina Ploy from Thailand.

“I’ve always been someone that’s been a big advocate for female Asian artists. I’ve been living in the States for 10 years. I just moved back to Singapore. But I feel like what we’re representing… it’s so encouraging,” said Haneri during a virtual conference last Thursday.

Tandingan, on the other hand, said this project is a big deal for her “because it is now more than ever that we need songs like this to inspire people.”

Composed by Jonathan Manalo, Moophs, and Godinez herself, the single will drop on digital streaming platforms on September 11.

“The all-female lineup was really intended for the music because that’s how the demo sounded, that’s how the vision of our creative director was,” said project head Naomi Enriquez.

When asked how the female artists were chosen, Enriquez said Manalo and ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan already had the local artists in mind when they called her about the project.

But for the foreign talents, the selection process was quite thorough.

“Believe, our digital distributor for our music, had to send me their artists and we had to listen to the voices of these amazing women and choose which ones best fit for the track,” Enriquez said.

Aside from lending their voices, Enriquez said all participating singers are also donating to ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig their share of fees and royalties from the track.

“This isn’t just an inspirational track. There’s actually something that’s going to the people who actually need our help [due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” she said.

The “Heal” project, a first in the region, seeks to convey love and spur unity for everyone’s healing during these trying times.