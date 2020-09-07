Did you know? Korina Sanchez was already engaged before dating Mar Roxas

MANILA – Not many people know that Korina Sanchez was already engaged to be married to her former boyfriend when Mar Roxas, who is now her husband, caught her attention.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Sanchez revealed she actually had her wedding gown made but things were not going smoothly in her previous relationship.

“We were always fighting and I was doubting and I said, ‘Wow this is a very important decision. I have to be super duper sure,’” she recalled.

At about the same time, Sanchez said she came across an article about Roxas which piqued her interest.

“So why is it that when I read an article about Mar Roxas, parang I want to meet this guy. Teka muna, there’s something here. That’s just an article in a newspaper,” she said.

As Roxas was describing her ideal woman in that newspaper article, Sanchez said she somehow felt like he was describing her.

“Sabi niya sa ideal woman niya, ‘I want a woman to be independent. I want her to have her own life. I want her to be able to do things apart from me.’ Sabi ko bakit parang dini-describe niya ako? For some reason, na-interview ko siya one time but I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend. And ayun, parang nagsimula na doon,” she said.

Sanchez said Roxas asked her out after a DZMM interview but they never saw each other again after that first date.

“When he asked me out on a date, nag-usap kami and then hindi na kami nagkita ulit. Aba walang follow-up. Na-turn off yata sa akin ito,” she said.

But as fate would have it, they would reconnect a year later and that marked the beginning of their happy ever after.

“Exactly one year later, tumawag siya ulit. Nasa America siya, ako nasa Pilipinas. Magha-happy new year lang siya. Sabi ko aba okay ito ah. So pagbalik niya ng Pilipinas, nag-date kami ulit. Ayun, tuloy tuloy na iyon,” she said.

Acknowledging that it may be a surprise to some, Sanchez shared that she is actually a submissive wife.

“All my friends are in disbelief. Hindi sila makapaniwala kapag napapanood nila ako dito sa bahay. Kapag nagmi-meeting ako dito, dadating si Mar, ‘Can I talk to you for a moment?’ Alam mo iiwan ko 'yung meeting ko. I am very submissive to my partner,” she said.

“I’ve always been very maserbisyo. I’ve always been very submissive. Kasi at work, ako lahat ang nagdidikta. Ako lahat yung, ‘Ito gagawin natin susunod. Ito ngayon ang gagawin natin.’ My personal life, gusto kong sumiksik na lang sa kili-kili ng asawa ko,” she added.

Sanchez and Roxas had a high-profile wedding in 2009. They now have two kids, twins Pepe and Pilar.