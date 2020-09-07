Billy Crawford looks forward to 'exciting next few days' with wife Coleen

MANILA – Billy Crawford is having difficulty expressing how grateful he is to have Coleen Garcia as his wife and soon to be the mother of their baby.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Crawford told Garcia how he’s feeling now that they are about to be parents.

“Thanks for your sacrifices, patience, love, care, worries, and strength. My only prayer in life is to turn out to be a great father but an even greater husband,” he said.

Declaring his love for his wife, Crawford said: “I love you my Queen. You are absolutely gorgeous!”

Crawford said the next few days to come will certainly be exciting for the both of them.

Garcia first confirmed her pregnancy last March.

This would be her first child with Crawford, whom she has been married to for over two years now. They celebrated their second anniversary last April.