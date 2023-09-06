LOOK: Ivana surprises sister Mona with new vehicle

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi surprised her youngest sister Mona with a brand-new vehicle for her 19th birthday.

In her newest vlog uploaded on Tuesday, the actress explained why she bought a car worth P1.6 million for Mona.

“Gustong-gusto niya 'yon, ipon daw siya. Naisip ko bilhin na lang natin tapos ibigay natin. Kasi sobrang deserved niya. She’s studying hard. Nilalampasan niya ‘yung sakit niya. And she’s fighting hard,” Ivana said.

But before giving the black SUV, Ivana decided along with her other siblings and their mother to prank Mona by pretending to "quarrel" with a hired actor while on the road.

Mona turned emotional, after Ivana revealed that it was just a prank and the new car was actually a birthday present for her.

