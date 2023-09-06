Lee Min-ho. Photo: Instagram/actorleeminho

South Korean star Lee Min-ho is heading to Manila in October.

SMDC announced Wednesday that Lee is set to make an appearance at the celebration of SM's 65th anniversary at the SMX Convention Center on October 15.

The 36-year-old actor is an endorser of SMDC, the real estate development arm of conglomerate SM.

OUR 'GOOD GUY' IS ON HIS WAY



The countdown begins. Join SMDC as we celebrate SM's 65th anniversary with Korean Superstar Lee Minho live in Manila!



Stay tuned to find out how to score exclusive invites to this unforgettable event. pic.twitter.com/cjkY4wxnot — SMDC (@TheOfficialSMDC) September 6, 2023

SMDC told fans to "stay tuned" to its social media pages "to find out how to score exclusive invites to this unforgettable event."

Lee gained widespread popularity for his role as Gu Jun-pyo in the 2009 series "Boys Over Flowers," based on the popular Japanese manga of the same title.

Over the years, Lee has established himself as one of the most popular "Hallyu" (Korean wave) stars, with a following of 33.8 million on Instagram.

His other notable shows include "The Heirs," "The Legend of the Blue Sea," "The King: Eternal Monarch" and "Pachinko."

