MANILA -- Kapuso actress-singer Julie Ann San Jose returned to "It's Showtime" on Wednesday as one of the judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan.

In Wednesday's episode, San Jose joined Jolina Magdangal, Bituin Escalante, Nonoy Zuñiga and Jed Madela as judges.

Netizens also expressed their happiness seeing San Jose as a hurado as the topic TNT HURADO JULIE ANNE trended on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Last July, San Jose appeared for the first time on "It's Showtime" as she performed the hit "Cupid."

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

During the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV, Kapuso stars Sanya Lopez and Barbie Forteza joined the opening number of the show.

